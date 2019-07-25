Lubbock- Chlois Dean "C.D." Smith, 72 of Lubbock passed away on July 19, 2019. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home, his service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel.



C.D. was born on January 24, 1947 in Del Rio, Texas. His parents were Melvin Dean Smith and Martha Elizabeth Smith. He called Lubbock his home, where he ran his own furniture business. He was a very kind-hearted man that always wanted to help others and always looked for the good in everyone.



Preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Bobbie Dean.



Loved ones include two daughters, Paula Badley and Jerrod of Coweta OK, Denise Fuhrman and Fletcher of Cainsville, MO; four grandchildren, Taylor, Garet, Justin and Megan; as well as great grandchildren Wyatt and Copeland; a brother Floyd Wayne Smith and wife Paula of Wolfforth, TX; and two nephews, Grayson and Grant. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019