Plains, Texas- Graveside services for Chris "Red" Blundell, 60, of Plains, Texas will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Plains Cemetery with Rev. Patrick Hamilton officiating, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Brownfield.
Red passed away March 31, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.
Red was born June 28, 1959 in Levelland, Texas to Bob and Billie Blundell. He grew up in Plains, and graduated from Plains High School. He attended UT Arlington before moving back to Plains to engage in farming. He married Vicki Lemley on February 14, 1981. Most of their married life was spent in Plains. Red served as Yoakum County Commissioner, and co-owned Rojo Electric, lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed playing golf, he loved being "Pops" to his grandchildren.
Red was preceded in death by his father Bob Blundell on November 15, 2012 and his mother Billie Blundell on February 6, 2020.
Red is survived by his wife Vicki Blundell of the home; his two children Krystle Pierce and her husband Marte and Kelsey Blundell and his wife Sadie all of Lubbock; he has three grandchildren Cooper Pierce, Lottie and Bo Blundell; and a brother Bob Blundell and his wife Judi of Pueblo, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lakeridge Change for Children, 4701 82nd Street, Lubbock, Texas 79424.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020