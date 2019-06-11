|
|
Lubbock- Chris Lawler age 65 of Lubbock, Texas passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in UMC hospital.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00pm, Tuesday, 11 June 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 6109 Chicago Ave, Lubbock Texas.
Chris was born November 3, 1953 in Artesia, New Mexico to parents John and Mary Lawler. He grew up in Lamesa, Texas and later moved to Lubbock, Texas. Chris met the love of his life and made her his wife, Kathy Lawler.
He was a loving devoted husband and father. Chris loved all children and was a dedicated parent and foster parent. He was a member of the Parents Association for Lubbock State Supported Living Center where he served as president for one year. Chris studied Counseling Psychology at Wayland Baptist University, earning his Masters of Art in counseling class of 2009.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Lawler.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Lawler of Lubbock; Son, Shawn Lawler and wife Amy of Lubbock and grandchildren Alyssa and Ryan; Daughter Tasha Lawler of Lubbock; Brother, John Lawler of San Antonio; Nephew, Jc Lawler of San Antonio; Brother-in-law Daniel Plumlee and wife Ellen of San Francisco. He is also survived by many friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019