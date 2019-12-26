|
Lubbock- Chris Sooter passed away on December 20, 2019. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Halfway Cemetery. We will celebrate her life of 81 years at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Christene Elizabeth Tilley was born on March 26, 1938, to Thurman and Maudie Tilley in St. Johns, Kansas. Chris had four siblings and was the middle child. Her mother was a homemaker, and her dad worked in the oilfield business. Her dad's job caused the family to have to move several times during her childhood. After high school graduation, Chris moved to Lubbock, where she met the love of her life of 52 years, Jimmy Sooter, on a blind date. They married on June 23, 1957, and had two sons, Doug and Doyle. They raised their family in Lubbock and moved to PK Lake after their sons graduated high school. After Jimmy's death in 2009, Chris moved to Graham for a few years and then moved back to Lubbock in 2016 to be closer to family.
Chris made a profession of faith at an early age. She loved Jesus and shared her faith with her family and friends. Chris loved her family, Texas Tech Sports, The Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, watching cooking shows, Hallmark Christmas movies, and cooking for family and friends.
Survivors include her two sons, Doug Sooter, and Doyle (Cindy) Sooter; two grandchildren, Adam (Bailey) Baker, and Amy Olivarez; great-granddaughter, Nora Baker; sister Robbie Black; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Sooter, parents Thurman and Maudie Tilley, brother Marshall Tilley; two sisters, Wanda Sanford and Gay Turner and great-granddaughter, Sadie Baker.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are made to the Texas Boys Ranch, www.texasboysranch.org.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019