1/1
Chriss Addison
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chriss's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- The family of Chriss Addison will celebrate his life of 81 years at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 30, 2020, with a private service at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He will be laid to rest at the Terry County Cemetery. He passed on Monday, November 23, 2020, from heart failure. Those whom wish to pay their respects may do so from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel in Lubbock. Face coverings are required. The private service will be live-streamed and accessible for viewing for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.

On February 19, 1939, James Chriss was born to Horace Milton and Odessa (Maberry) Addison in Lamesa, Texas. He was raised in Brownfield and graduated from Brownfield High School. He attended North Texas State University and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha. In 1961, Chriss married Leenell Chesshir and together they raised four children in Brownfield. He farmed in Terry County for 67 years and spent many hours at the poker table to support his farming habit. Later, he married Brittany Barbara Numendahl and they resided in Lubbock. Chriss was a 32nd Degree Mason. He enjoyed sports, his pet dogs, his family and numerous friends.

Chriss is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Phil Addison. Survivors include his wife, Brittany Barbara Addison; and his siblings, Keith (Carol) Addison and Sally Addison. He is also survived by his children, Jamie (Clint) McDowell, Julie Gollihugh, Sara (Richard) Beitter and John Mark Addison; nine grandchildren and three great-grandsons; many cousins, nieces and nephews, in-laws and out-laws.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Texas Boys Ranch, at https://www.texasboysranch.org/ways-to-give/donate or P.O. Box 5665, Lubbock, Texas 79408, in memory of Chriss Addison.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Service
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved