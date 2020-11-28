Lubbock- The family of Chriss Addison will celebrate his life of 81 years at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 30, 2020, with a private service at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He will be laid to rest at the Terry County Cemetery. He passed on Monday, November 23, 2020, from heart failure. Those whom wish to pay their respects may do so from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel in Lubbock. Face coverings are required. The private service will be live-streamed and accessible for viewing for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.
On February 19, 1939, James Chriss was born to Horace Milton and Odessa (Maberry) Addison in Lamesa, Texas. He was raised in Brownfield and graduated from Brownfield High School. He attended North Texas State University and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha. In 1961, Chriss married Leenell Chesshir and together they raised four children in Brownfield. He farmed in Terry County for 67 years and spent many hours at the poker table to support his farming habit. Later, he married Brittany Barbara Numendahl and they resided in Lubbock. Chriss was a 32nd Degree Mason. He enjoyed sports, his pet dogs, his family and numerous friends.
Chriss is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Phil Addison. Survivors include his wife, Brittany Barbara Addison; and his siblings, Keith (Carol) Addison and Sally Addison. He is also survived by his children, Jamie (Clint) McDowell, Julie Gollihugh, Sara (Richard) Beitter and John Mark Addison; nine grandchildren and three great-grandsons; many cousins, nieces and nephews, in-laws and out-laws.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Texas Boys Ranch, at https://www.texasboysranch.org/ways-to-give/donate
or P.O. Box 5665, Lubbock, Texas 79408, in memory of Chriss Addison.