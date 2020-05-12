|
|
Lubbock, Texas- Graveside service for Christene Polvado, age 79, of Lubbock, TX and formerly of Morton, TX, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Morton Memorial Cemetery with Brother Rush Coffman of Morton officiating. There will be a viewing for family and friends from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM, Tuesday, May 12, at First Baptist Church in Morton. Christene died Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Lubbock. She was born April 19, 1941 in Knox City, TX to William Connie and Ina Fern (Parker) Gray. She married Earl Polvado in Morton on February 8, 1959.
Christene was the pianist at First Baptist Church in Morton for 63 years. She taught children's choir and the handbell choir at the church. She played for many weddings, funerals, graduations and events. Christene was also the elementary school music teacher for 16 years. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, as well as the First Baptist Church in Morton. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Earl; her parents; and a brother Bill Gray.
Christene is survived by her three daughters, Robin Thomas and her husband, Steve of Lubbock, TX, Melanie McVey and her husband, Zane of Lubbock, TX and April Kuehler and her husband, Ronald of Burleson, TX; her two sisters, Glo Yancey of Weatherford, TX and Carolyn Christy of Amarillo, TX; her seven grandchildren, Andy Thomas and his wife, Gina, Jamie Lynne Thomas, Benjamin Thomas, Anna Christene McVey, David McVey, Anthony Kuehler and his wife, Alexandria and Jeremy Kuehler; and two great-grandchildren, Colbie Thomas and Callen Thomas.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the First Baptist Church in Morton, 202 SE 1st Street, Morton, TX, 79346. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020