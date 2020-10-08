Hale Center- Christine Louise Hinton Lyles, 98, of Hale Center passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Services will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Hale Center Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Cameron of First United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
Christine was born July 18, 1922 in Magdalena, NM to J.R. and Ada (Jameson) Hinton. She graduated from Floydada High School. She married John Elwyn Lyles on December 17, 1943 in Floydada, they were married for 70 years before he passed away on May 1, 2014. Christine focused on her family and her church family all of her life. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hale Center and they also were members and enjoyed traveling with the Whirlwind Good Sam's Club.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her siblings, Lois Hughes, William Hinton, Henry Hinton and Maudell Alexander.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Spangler (Bob) of Crawford, TX, Nada Rogers (Gary) of Evant, TX; her sons, Glenn Lyles of Hale Center, TX, Don Lyles (Tina) of Waco,TX; her grandchildren, Chrystal Gardner, Daniel Doyen, Deven Doyen, Ross Rogers, Ryan Rogers, Jordan Lyles; nine great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1258, Hale Center, TX 79041.
The family would like to thank the staff at The DeLaney on Lake Waco for the loving care of their mother.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com