Lubbock- Christine Williams' family will celebrate her life of 86 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church. Her family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed on Saturday, October 31, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Christine Stephenson Williams joined her Savior and beloved husband on October 31, 2020. Christine was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved the Lord Jesus most of all and served him her entire life. Her witty and spunky personality will be missed by all her friends and loved ones.
Christine was born in Lamar County, TX to Robert and Reba Stephenson in 1934, and spent most of her childhood years in Paris, Texas. She married Tom Williams Jr. in 1953. The couple settled in Lubbock in 1962 where they lived the remainder of their lives.
Because of her passion for teaching children, she was an elementary teacher and Sunday School teacher for more than 20 years.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Williams DDS, of Lubbock; daughter Becky Williams of Allen, TX; two grandchildren, Tiffany Williams Hoskins, DVM, and husband, John Hoskins MD of Idabel, OK; and Lee Williams and wife Jennifer Hobbs Williams, of Lubbock; and five great-grandsons, Baker Hoskins, Joseph Hoskins, Jackson Hoskins, Penn Williams, and Tucker Williams. She is also survived by her sister, Robbie Hayes of Bullard, and David Stephenson and his wife Linda Fisher Stephenson of Georgetown, TX.
She is preceded in death by her husband Tom Williams, Jr., her parents, and her nephews, Darrell Stephenson and Jeff Hayles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Indiana Avenue Baptist Church, 9507 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79423 or Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org
, 800-528-1980.