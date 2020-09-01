1/1
Christion Isaiah Cruse
2004 - 2020
Lubbock- 16 passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Memorial will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Christion was born to Cristy Trotty and Christopher Cruse on January 2, 2004, in Lubbock, TX. He enjoyed boxing, PS4, and writing raps. He leaves to cherish his mother, Cristy (Kedrick) Trotty; biological father, Christopher Cruse; four sisters, Crisslynn Cruse, Kealey Trotty, Kynedi Trotty, and Kylea Trotty; one brother, K.J. Trotty; grandparents, Carla Anzar, Steve Anzar, Christy Hubbard, Billy Hubbard, Doyle and Cora Faulks, Rose Mary; great grandparents, Marilyn Payne, Gay Johnson, Margie and Bill Hubbard; biological father, Christopher Cruse; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 27, 2020
We will miss you Christion!<br />
Our Sweet Nephew! Always had that beautiful smile!
Tamara Cruse
Family
August 27, 2020
We will miss our nephew so such, RIP Little One! Deepest condolences to the families! Love, Uncle Billy and Aunt Tamara!
Tamara Cruse
Family
