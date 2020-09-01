Lubbock- 16 passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Memorial will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Christion was born to Cristy Trotty and Christopher Cruse on January 2, 2004, in Lubbock, TX. He enjoyed boxing, PS4, and writing raps. He leaves to cherish his mother, Cristy (Kedrick) Trotty; biological father, Christopher Cruse; four sisters, Crisslynn Cruse, Kealey Trotty, Kynedi Trotty, and Kylea Trotty; one brother, K.J. Trotty; grandparents, Carla Anzar, Steve Anzar, Christy Hubbard, Billy Hubbard, Doyle and Cora Faulks, Rose Mary; great grandparents, Marilyn Payne, Gay Johnson, Margie and Bill Hubbard; biological father, Christopher Cruse; a host of other relatives and friends.