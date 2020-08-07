1/1
Christopher B. Stubblefield
1953 - 2020
Lubbock- 67 passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Christopher was born to Christopher and Cleola Stubblefield on January 16, 1953, in Lubbock, TX. Christopher attended school in Lubbock. He served in the U.S. Army and later retired. Christopher is survived by his children, Roderick (Ronda) Stubblefield, Candi (Ron) Dunn, Reginald Stubblefield, Khristee Love, Stephanie Lane, and Kelis Stubblefield; fourteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two siblings Barbara McDaniel and Naomi Greer; a host of other relatives and friends.





Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Peaceful Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
August 2, 2020
Chris was a light iny life and so many others. In my younger days I I knew his father becausemy husband Clint Amstead ,a musician,introdicede to him at Stbbs BBQ restaurant. Chris and I shared some great memories. He was a dear friend, always a gentleman and a listening ear. He loved his family and spoke fondly of his children especially the this little girl. Iwill miss you Chris and our friendship. Always !
Rebecca Johnson
Friend
