Lubbock- 67 passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Christopher was born to Christopher and Cleola Stubblefield on January 16, 1953, in Lubbock, TX. Christopher attended school in Lubbock. He served in the U.S. Army and later retired. Christopher is survived by his children, Roderick (Ronda) Stubblefield, Candi (Ron) Dunn, Reginald Stubblefield, Khristee Love, Stephanie Lane, and Kelis Stubblefield; fourteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two siblings Barbara McDaniel and Naomi Greer; a host of other relatives and friends.