Lubbock- Christopher Charles Hefner passed away July 17, 2020 in Lubbock at the age of 33. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 4-6:00 pm at Sanders Funeral Home. Services to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home with burial to follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Condolences and to view his service by web cast can be found at sandersfuneralhome.com
. Christopher was born November 4, 1986 in Lubbock to Charles and Beth Hefner. He graduated from Lubbock High School and graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor's degree in Information Technology in 2012. Christopher owned his own computer business after graduation as well as maintaining computer systems for various law enforcement agencies through out West Texas. After many, many surgeries at the Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas Christopher's true passion was volunteering at Scottish Rite. He also was a Freemason with the Masonic Lodge in Dallas. He is survived by his parents, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial donations are suggested to the Scottish Rite Hospital at 2222 Welborn, Dallas, TX.