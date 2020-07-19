1/1
Christopher Charles "Race Car" Hefner
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Christopher Charles Hefner passed away July 17, 2020 in Lubbock at the age of 33. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 4-6:00 pm at Sanders Funeral Home. Services to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home with burial to follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Condolences and to view his service by web cast can be found at sandersfuneralhome.com. Christopher was born November 4, 1986 in Lubbock to Charles and Beth Hefner. He graduated from Lubbock High School and graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor's degree in Information Technology in 2012. Christopher owned his own computer business after graduation as well as maintaining computer systems for various law enforcement agencies through out West Texas. After many, many surgeries at the Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas Christopher's true passion was volunteering at Scottish Rite. He also was a Freemason with the Masonic Lodge in Dallas. He is survived by his parents, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial donations are suggested to the Scottish Rite Hospital at 2222 Welborn, Dallas, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Service
01:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved