Lubbock- 17 passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Christopher was born to Christopher Jolly, Sr. and Christina Green on June 5, 2002 in Lubbock, TX. He attended Lubbock Public Schools and was a Senior at Estacado High School. He leaves to cherish his memory; his father, Christopher Jolly, Sr.; mother, Christina Green (Brandon Mondine); grandparents, James and Annie Williams, Lawrence Titues; Mivey Jolly; and Terrance Harper; daughter, Sophialin Ayid Jolly; 6 sisters, Ty'Janae Gatewood, Ty'Kaysha Gatewood, Christasia Jolly, Zy'Mia Stevenson, Kra'Zyia Jolly, and Daysia Morrison; two brothers, Ja'Quan Brown and Arkesha Jolly; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020