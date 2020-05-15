Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Christopher J. Jolly


2002 - 2020
Christopher J. Jolly Obituary
Lubbock- 17 passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Christopher was born to Christopher Jolly, Sr. and Christina Green on June 5, 2002 in Lubbock, TX. He attended Lubbock Public Schools and was a Senior at Estacado High School. He leaves to cherish his memory; his father, Christopher Jolly, Sr.; mother, Christina Green (Brandon Mondine); grandparents, James and Annie Williams, Lawrence Titues; Mivey Jolly; and Terrance Harper; daughter, Sophialin Ayid Jolly; 6 sisters, Ty'Janae Gatewood, Ty'Kaysha Gatewood, Christasia Jolly, Zy'Mia Stevenson, Kra'Zyia Jolly, and Daysia Morrison; two brothers, Ja'Quan Brown and Arkesha Jolly; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020
