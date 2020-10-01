Lubbock- The family of Christopher Michael Gonzales will celebrate his life of 29 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
Chris was born on March 24, 1991, in Lubbock, Texas, and graduated from Levelland High School. He passed into the glory of God and entered into Heaven Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Chris married Sycily Nicole Thompson in a small family service on New Year's Eve in 2018. They welcomed their first precious gift in March of 2018, a baby girl, Sycily Jane. They were looking forward to adding another sweet blessing in February 2021. Chris was excited to be bringing a baseball player into the family. Chris worked as a Production Technician for Occidental Petroleum in New Mexico, where he had many co-workers who became family.
Chris had many passions, including being an avid sports fan. He loved to share that passion with everyone he met. As long as you loved the Red Sox, Dallas Cowboys, and all things Texas Tech, you were alright in his book. Let's go, Sox! He loved bowling, golfing, tumbling, and visiting the park and feeding the ducks with his family. Chris loved to spend his days off outside, playing with Sycily, BBQing, or cooking on his disco for a night with his family and friends. There are no words to describe Chris fully. He was one of a kind, a true gentleman, the kindest and softest soul you could ever come across. Chris gave, even when he had nothing to give. He was a teddy bear that could carry the weight of the world on his shoulders and keep a smile on his face. Above all else, Chris was a man of God and a fiercely loving family man. He was the most amazing father to Sycily. She had him wrapped around her finger, and he wouldn't have it any other way. The chronicles of the Masked Crusaders: Daddy and SJ have been documented by Mommy and will be cherished for a lifetime
To continue his legacy, he is survived by his wife, Nicole Thompson Gonzales, daughter, Sycily Jane Gonzales, grandmother Janie Gonzales and husband Ed Diaz, father Valde Gonzales Jr. and family, mother Michelle Woodard and family, in-laws Buddy Thompson and family, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephew.
In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up for the children's future. If you would like to donate, feel free to see the link on the memorial site.