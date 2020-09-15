Or Copy this URL to Share

Levelland- Mrs. Cindy Barron Luna, of Levelland age 49 passed away on September 4th, 2020 in Lubbock



Memorial Services will be held on September 16th, 2020 2:00 P.M. @ St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland Officiating: Fr. Rene Perez / Fr. Jonathon Philllips Music by: Johnny & Gloria Vasquez



Inurnment: to be announced with further notice. Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Levelland Survivors: Samantha & Kimberly Luna, (4) Grandchildren Siblings: Melissa B. (Rene) Cardenas, & Michael Lee Barron



