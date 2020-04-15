|
Tahoka- Cynthia Kaye Havens of Tahoka passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 60. She was born November 19, 1959 in Tahoka to Orville and Johnette Havens. Cindy graduated from Tahoka High School in 1978 and went on to attend Draughn's Business College, where she studied computer. She worked as an administrative assistant at Oakwood Baptist Church in Lubbock for more than 25 years. In her free time, Cindy enjoyed reading and cross stitching. She often attended theatrical productions around the Lubbock area with her friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Johnette Havens of Tahoka; sister, Kim Lammons and husband Cliff, and their children Colton and Shelby, all of Austin. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Orville, in 2005.
Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Nevels Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Oakwood Baptist Church/One Accord Fellowship or Senior Citizens Center of Tahoka.
