Johnson Funeral Home - Childress
307 Avenue C NW
Childress, TX 79201
940-937-3646
For more information about
Cindy Walker
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Childress
307 Avenue C NW
Childress, TX 79201
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Childress, TX
Cindy Walker


1949 - 2019
Cindy Walker Obituary
Newlin- Cindy Walker, 70, passed away on December 24, 2019 in Amarillo. She was born on April 21, 1949 in Memphis to Roy and Mariah Gresham. Visitation will be held on Friday December 27, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Childress. Funeral services for Cindy will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Childress with Jeff Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Memphis under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

Cindy graduated from Estelline High School in 1967. She married Gary Walker in Memphis in 1969. Together they owned and operated carpet businesses since 1975, most recently Carpet World in Lubbock. Cindy loved Texas Tech sports and talk radio. Cindy attended First Baptist Church of Estelline.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Walker, of Newlin, two daughters; Mindy Walker Sellnau and husband, Jason, of Cypress, TX and Stephanie Walker Stalnaker and husband, Roy, of Cleveland, TX; three grandchildren; Kaitlyn Sellnau Garinger and husband, Chad, of Virginia, Thomas Sellnau and Landon Sellnau of Cypress, TX; one great grandchild; Walker Daniel Garinger of Virginia, one sister; Brenda Gresham Grace of Anton, TX; one niece; Raine Grace Young of Lubbock; one nephew; Casey Grace of Littlefield; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Billie Walker Vaughn of Amarillo, TX, Linda Walker Craven and husband Wayne of Gonzales, TX, Doyle Walker and wife Barbara of Lampasas, TX and David Walker and wife Ron of Newlin, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
