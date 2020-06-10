Ciriaco Mendoza
1936 - 2020
Lubbock- Ciriaco Mendoza, age 83, was called to the house of the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1936 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Andres Mendoza and Dolores Beltran. He married Evangelina Lopez on April 30, 1958. A loving husband and father, "Don Laco" was a man of great faith, always believing and trusting that God was greater than our problems. He and his wife, who passed away only one month ago, lived together for 62 years in a joyful and happy marriage, raising nine children with great love and instilling in them the values of family, Catholic faith, and hard work. Don Laco worked most of his life as a rancher, and he cherished his time being outdoors, riding horses, herding cattle, swimming, and living life in his beloved Chihuahua. He was always joyful, always singing the songs of his time. Generous and kind, Don Laco was a man of few words, but his actions spoke volumes. Ciriaco was preceded in death by his wife, and son, Luis Mendoza, his parents, and grandsons Manuel Mendoza, Jr. and Luis Mendoza, Jr. Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Manuel (Lucia) Mendoza, Ramon (Norma) Mendoza, Jesus (Magdalena) Mendoza, Jose (Cecilia) Mendoza, Father Andres Mendoza, Rita Aguirre, Ciriaco (Norma) Mendoza, Jr., Maria D. (Alfredo) Barrientos, daughter-in-law Flor Mendoza, brothers Sabino, Andres, and Juan, sisters Ignacia, Susana, Maria, Ascencion, and Dolores, 25 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Robert Ordonez and all the medical staff at Covenant Medical Center. Friends will be welcomed on Thursday, June 11 from 10 to 11 am for viewing with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
