Lubbock- Coleman Lasky (C.L.) Cowan, Jr. went home to be with our Lord on October 18, 2020 after a wonderful and full life. He was 82.C.L. was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is proceeded in death by his wife Janette Cowan, his parents, Coleman and Virginia Cowan, his brother, Cass Cowan, and his brother, Jim Cowan.He is survived by his daughter Sherry Sewell; his son, Scott Cowan, and his son Brett Cowan. C.L. is also survived by his grandchildren Evan Sewell, Bailee McDonald, Jaeden Cowan, Makenna Cowan and his great grandson Silas Smith; his brothers David Cowan, Jack Cowan, and Joe Cowan; and many nieces and nephews.C.L. was born on March 21, 1938 in Lubbock, Texas. He graduated from New Deal High School and went on to attend Texas Tech University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting. C.L. married the love of his life, Glenda Janette Williams, on March 21, 1958. C.L. worked at Brazos Transport, Inc. as the comptroller and chief financial officer for many years until retiring at age 50. After retirement, C.L. loved spending time with his family and trying to keep up with the grandkids. C.L. also devoted time to the caregiving of his family members.He will be missed by all those who loved him and had the privilege of knowing him.Services will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock, Texas. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. followed by graveside services from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you sign in on the Resthaven homepage to offer condolences.