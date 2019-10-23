|
Lubbock- Claire Betty (Sunshine) Mattox passed away in Austin, TX on October 14, 2019, just four days shy of her 94th birthday. True to her nickname, Sunshine lived her life joyfully, with a smile on her face and a song in her heart. She truly walked on "the sunny side of the street."
Born in Fort Worth in 1925 to Willie Mae and Lawrence Martin, Sunshine was the younger of two children. Her brother Oliver roomed with Sunshine's future husband Jesse Mattox while at Texas A&M. At a social function in Fort Worth, it only took one glance at her across the room for Jess to declare his intent to marry her. When she became convinced that he was not crazy, they tied the knot on August 3, 1947. After fifteen years in Fort Worth they moved to Lubbock, where they raised their three children and embraced the city they would call home for the rest of their lives.
Sunshine was active in many civic, charitable, and social organizations during her life in Lubbock. She raised money, volunteered, hosted parties, and lived her life with a great sense of style. Not to mention, she could light up a room with her amazing smile. She played a mean game of mahjong and bridge and, more often than not, was the lucky winner at the table. She and Jess were also loyal fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders (unless they were playing the Aggies!).
Sunshine was a great friend to many Lubbockites, a wonderful mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren, and a loving wife to her husband of 60 years. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Sunshine is survived by her three children Jesse Kuykendall Mattox III and wife Jan; Julia Anne Douglass and husband Brent; John Martin Mattox and wife Nancy; grandsons Jesse Kuykendall Mattox IV and wife Christy; Brandon Austin Mattox and wife Aimy; granddaughters Hannah D'Laine Douglass and Audrey Lynn Douglass; and great-granddaughters Natalie Shepherd and Adelin Mattox; and sister-in-law Julia Mabel Beck. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jess.
The family will be holding a memorial celebration at the Lubbock Country Club on Sunday, October 27th, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. where friends are invited to meet and share Sunshine stories. Memories of Sunshine can also be shared at www.memorialdesigners.net. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the or the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019