Lubbock- Clara B. Stapleton of Lubbock went to be with the Lord, December 1, 2019. She was born October 5, 1922 to Belnap Byers and Nina Hildreth. She married Bynum J. Stapleton on July 6, 1940 and they have two children, Cynda Shirey of George Town, Texas, and Rick Stapleton of Houston, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 61 years.
She is survived by her two children. There will be a visitation at 9:00 AM on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. The service for Clara will start at 10:00 AM on Wednesday December 4, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel, 1420 Main Street, Lubbock, Texas 79401. Burial will follow at Petersburg Cemetery in Petersburg, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Porch Swing an assisted living home for ladies only, located at 3315 55th St. Lubbock, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019