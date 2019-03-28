|
Lubbock- Services for Clara Fern Wyatt, 82, of Lubbock, Texas will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Faith Free Will Baptist Church at 8th and Inler Avenue. Graveside services will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, Friday, March 29th at Sanders Funeral Home.
Clara passed away March 23, 2019. She was born July 27, 1936 in Laverne, OK to Clarence and Alice Morris. She graduated from Laverne High School in 1955 and on that same day she married Floyd Wyatt. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and her husband spent most of their married life of thirty-six years in Lubbock. She was a member of the Faith Free Will Baptist Church.
Loved ones include daughters, Janet Martin, Kathy Dotson, Connie Coffin and Cynthia Davis; brothers, Kermit, Tonie and Ronnie Morris; seventeen grandchildren and several great grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Alice French, twin sons, Rodney and Lyndon Wyatt; sister, Lila Mae Morris and brother, Jay Dee Morris.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
