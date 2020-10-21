1/1
Clara Joyce Wigham
1934 - 2020
Plano- June 4, 1934 - October 18, 2020

Celebration of Life services for CLARA JOYCE WIGHAM, 86, of Plano, Tx will be held at 1:00PM at Resthaven Funeral Home/Cemetery, Lubbock, Texas, with Robert Hogan officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Clara passed away on October 18, 2020 in Plano, Tx. Clara was born June 6, 1934 in Linden, Tx., located in Cass County Texas, to the late Otis Nathaniel and Rosey Bud (Kirkland) Stewart. Her family moved to Lubbock in 1935 where she lived until 2016. She then moved to Plano, Texas and was taken care of by her niece. Clara was married to Joe Millard Wigham from November 26, 1956 until his death 1999. For many years Clara and Joe lived in the farming communities near Idalou, Heckville, and Petersburg, Texas. Clara was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother and worked in area cotton gins for many years. She retired from Underwood Cotton Company in Lubbock, where she worked for 13 years. She was very active in her church and served as Secretary, Treasurer, song leader and many other ministries. Clara was preceded in death by her husbands, Millard "Joe" Wigham, and Herschel Tanner, two sons, Joe "Keith" Wigham (1969) and "Bryan" Wayne Wigham (1979). She is also preceded in death by two sisters Martha "Marie" Hogan of Lubbock, and LaVern Chappell of Mesa, Arizona, and one brother Otis V. Stewart, of Lubbock, Texas.

Those left to celebrate her memory are her cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many friends, all of whom were very special to her.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
