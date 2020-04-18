Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englunds Inc
1400 Woodrow Rd
Slaton, TX 79364
(806) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarelyn Zieschang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarelyn Zieschang


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarelyn Zieschang Obituary
Lubbock- Clarelyn Laura Zieschang, 96, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Private graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18th at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton.

She was born to Paul and Laura Marburger on January 9, 1924 at Coupland, Texas. She married Leroy Zieschang in 1946. They lived in Taylor for ten years and moved in 1957 to the Slaton area where she and her husband farmed. At that time, they became lifelong members of Grace Lutheran Church. In 1968, they moved into Slaton. Carillon has been her home since 2000.

Clarelyn loved traveling, taking tours, going fishing, quilting with her friends, doing stitch work, solving Sudoku puzzles, and mastering jigsaw puzzles. She will be remembered as a loving wife, a loyal friend, and a faithful Christian.

Her husband preceded her in death in 1994.

She is survived by a niece, several nephews, and friends.

Memorials may be made to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -