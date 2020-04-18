|
|
Lubbock- Clarelyn Laura Zieschang, 96, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18th at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton.
She was born to Paul and Laura Marburger on January 9, 1924 at Coupland, Texas. She married Leroy Zieschang in 1946. They lived in Taylor for ten years and moved in 1957 to the Slaton area where she and her husband farmed. At that time, they became lifelong members of Grace Lutheran Church. In 1968, they moved into Slaton. Carillon has been her home since 2000.
Clarelyn loved traveling, taking tours, going fishing, quilting with her friends, doing stitch work, solving Sudoku puzzles, and mastering jigsaw puzzles. She will be remembered as a loving wife, a loyal friend, and a faithful Christian.
Her husband preceded her in death in 1994.
She is survived by a niece, several nephews, and friends.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020