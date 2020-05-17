|
|
Lubbock- Clarence Eugene Guhl was born on February 20, 1926 at Mingus, Texas to Charles M. and Ira Mae Guhl. He passed from this life on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Lubbock.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Cranford Guhl; his second wife, Mable Blakley Guhl; daughter, Patricia Leigh Guhl Reynolds; three sisters and two brothers. Clarence is survived by his daughter, Sharon Marlow Guhl of Kingman, Arizona; grandsons, Clay Reynolds and Scott Reynolds of Lubbock; great-grandson Gage Reynolds of Lubbock and numerous nephews and nieces living in California, Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas.
Clarence graduated from high school at Granbury. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and was assigned to Ordnance and Quartermaster Battalions on the islands of Cebu and Leyte in the Philippines and served there until after the war ended. He later served in the Army Reserves during the Korean Conflict with the rank of Master Sergeant.
Following military service, Clarence attended the University of North Texas and graduated in 1949 with a BA degree in Journalism. He worked at TIME DC in Lubbock for 18 years. Clarence retired in 1990 and lived in Alamogordo for several years before returning to Lubbock.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 10 AM at First Christian Church with Rev. Paul Carpenter officiating. Burial will be at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Lubbock or a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020