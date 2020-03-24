|
Slaton- Clarence Kitten, 91, of Slaton, TX, passed away on March 22, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his family. The Kitten family's hearts are mourning, but also rejoicing in the long, incredible full life Clarence was blessed to live out. Although we miss him, we feel peace that he is healed and restored in the presence of Jesus. We are thankful for the hope of Heaven and the sweet reunion that will take place in the future. The loss of the patriarch of the Kitten family leaves a large hole that can never be replaced, but we will celebrate his legacy and cherish his memory forever.
Clarence was born October 4, 1928 in Slaton, TX to August and Helen Kitten. The love of his life, Carol Sue, became his wife, on January 13, 1953 and they were happily married for 67 years. Together they built a loving family of 5 children: Bradley, Karla, Angela, Kelly, and Crystal. One of his greatest joys was also being "Poppy" to his 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Hosting the large Kitten family get-togethers out on their farm in Slaton was one of his favorite things to do. He loved to fill their home with laughter, love, family, and of course, a good card game of 31.
The son and grandson of a cotton farmer, Clarence, followed in his family's footsteps by becoming a cotton farmer himself after graduating from Cooper High School in 1945. He farmed the family land until retiring in 1992. He loved Jesus and was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He loved to serve the community and the Lord as a member of the Knights of Columbus. Other civic and professional involvements throughout his life included serving on multiple boards, including South Plains Electric Cooperative Board, Union Co-Op Gin Board, Grower's Seed Co-op, and regional cotton co-ops. He also served as a director on the Slaton Chamber of Commerce, president of the Little League Baseball Association, president of the Cooper Lions Club, as well as serving in the Korean War.
Clarence enjoyed fishing for catfish, hunting deer, traveling, and cheering on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at athletic events. He loved to make others laugh, from wiggling his ears and cracking jokes to making bras out of cloth napkins. At any event with cake, you could bet on Clarence to get the first taste by dipping his finger in the icing, a silly but memorable act now passed on to his great children at family gatherings. He had a multitude of pranks and mischief that spread joy to all who knew him.
Those left to cherish and carry on his incredible legacy include his wife, Carol Sue; children Bradley (& Amy) of San Angelo, Karla Kitten of Slaton, Angela Hammond of Lubbock, Kelly (& Andrea) Kitten of Slaton, and Crystal (& Ricky) Backus of Nazareth; his 10 grandchildren Angel (& Kevin) Boyles, Amber (& Jay) Moore, Auburn (& Justin) Adams, Jay (& Alicia) Kitten, Lana (& Steven) Freatman, Aaron (& Justine) Kitten, Kaylee (& Jonathan) Vela, Kaden Kitten, Laci Backus, and Reid Backus; and his 9 great grandchildren Cotton, Colt, Camryn, Slade, Liv, Griff, Rylee, Reese, and Felicity. He was welcomed into his heavenly home by his parents August & Helen Kitten and his brothers Wilfred, AJ, Calvin, and Marvin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Slaton Meals on Wheels (230 W Lynn St. Slaton, TX 79364) or St. Joseph Catholic Church (205 S 19 th St. Slaton, TX 79364). A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020