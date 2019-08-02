|
Slaton- Clarence "C. D." Moates, 92, of Slaton, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Saturday August 3, 2019 at Southside Church of Christ. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.
Clarence was born June 15, 1927 in Childress to John and Stella Moates. He graduated from Childress High School in 1944 and joined the Navy. He married his high school sweetheart, Geneva in 1946. While in the Navy, he was part of the Admiral Byrd Expedition to the South Pole. He went to work for Southwestern Public Service in 1947, retiring after almost 40 years. They moved to Slaton in 1971 and he had been a resident of Library of Legacies in Slaton for the last ten years.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Library of Legacies for their loving care and support.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geneva; his sister, Norma Jean Nagelhout; and his grandson, Robert Moates.
Clarence is survived by his sons, Darrel Moates and wife, Nina of Arlington, Eddie Moates of Lubbock and Alan Moates of Granbury; and his grandchildren, Dan and Candice Moates.
The family suggest memorials to a favorite .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019