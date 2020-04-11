Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Gayle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Ray "Butch" Gayle


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Ray "Butch" Gayle Obituary
Millersview- Clarence Ray Gayle "Butch" of Millersview, TX, passed away April 6th, 2020 at the age of 72.

Butch was born to Clarence Loren Gayle and Velma Lee Kennedy "Snooks" on February 27th, 1948. He graduated high school from Plains High school in Plains, Tx and attended Texas Tech University. He married Bobbie Lynn Craig on January 27th, 1968, and they lived in Tokio, TX; where he spent his life farming.

Butch was a devoted husband, loving father, and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing golf with his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Lynn Gayle of Millersview, TX; his son, Chris Gayle and wife Brandy of Wolfforth, TX; and their son Connor Gayle; his daughter Jodi McCormick and husband James Alonzo of Lubbock TX; and their children Brandon Proctor of Austin TX; and Stormie Wilson and husband Jeremiah of Idalou TX; and their two boys Toby and Keenan. He is also survived by his siblings; Shirley Cheek of Fort Worth, TX; Charlene Davis and husband Ralph of Portales, NM; Ronald Gayle and wife Tresa of Carrollton, TX.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents Loren and Velma Gayle.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -