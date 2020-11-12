1/1
Clarence Reed
1962 - 2020
Lubbock- 58 passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Clarence was born on April 27, 1962 in Lubbock, TX to David and Florine Reed. He attended L. R. Iles elementary and attended Estacado High School where he played football. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He was life long member of Community Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Miranda Reed, Daughter, Felicia Reed; five sisters, Irene Cook, Lillie Anderson, Annette Mason, Mary Blakes, Tiffany McConic; two brothers, David Reed, Jr. and Christopher McConic; four grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Peaceful Gardens Cemetery
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
