Lubbock- Claud Monroe Davidson passed away on February 16, 2020 in Lubbock Texas.
Claud was born in Scottsdale, Arizona on August 3, 1936 to Robert and Myrtle (DuLaney) Davidson and was raised in Western Arkansas. Claud graduated from VanCove High School, North Texas State College and the University of Texas. He met Judy Mehan while at a geography conference and they married on May 30, 1970. They moved to Lubbock where he was a Professor of Geography at Texas Tech University for 30 years. It was there they raised their children, Jennifer and Bobby. Retirement took them to Montrose, Colorado where they spent their time exploring the mountains.
Claud was one of those people that could fix anything and could explain how most mechanical things work. Evenings and weekends were spent tinkering in the garage working on projects, mostly restoring antique cars. His green 1953 Chevy truck was a fixture at Tech, everyone knew when Dr. Davidson was on campus! He loved to drive, over his life covering all North America behind the wheel of either a Greyhound bus or a motorhome.
Claud and Judy spent as much time as possible traveling in their motor home, visiting places they hadn't yet been to and, of course, spending time with their grandchildren. Claud loved to go fishing, but only when the fish were biting! He enjoyed sitting quietly on the porch, watching the deer cross the alfalfa field in front of their house at sunset.
Claud was preceded in death by his wife of almost 50 years, Judy, and his brother, Robert Davidson. He is survived by his children Jennifer Rohweder (Mark) and Bobby; his grandchildren Zachary, Sage, Evan, and Lucas; sisters Mary Lashley and Nancy Johnson.
A celebration of life will be held in Montrose, Colorado on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a donation be made to your favorite non-profit organization.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020