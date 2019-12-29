|
Fairhope, AL- Dr. Claude Lee Ricks, Jr., DDS, MPH age 92 passed away on December 11, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1927 in Palatka, FL to Claude Lee Sr. and Thelma Ricks.
He graduated from Winslow High School, Winslow, Arizona in 1945 and attended University of Arizona 1945-1948 and University of Southern California 1948-1949 where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree. He continued at USC in the Bio-Chemistry Masters Program from 1949-1950. He attended Baylor University, College of Dentistry in Dallas, Texas from 1951-1955, graduating with his Doctor of Dental Surgery. He received his Masters in Public Health at the Loma Linda University, School of Public Health, Loma Linda, California in 1983. He maintained his continuous Dental Education throughout his professional life.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca L. Ricks, of the home; his brother, Dr. Richard Kenneth (Katy) Ricks of The Woodlands, Texas; his children, Stefani A. Sinnott, Dallas, Texas; Tamera (Glen) L. Wilson, Dallas, Texas; Claude L. Ricks, III, Grapevine, Texas; Dr. Jon (Patricia) T. Ricks, Prosper, Texas; Jenifer D. Ingram, Whitesboro, Texas; Judson L. Ricks, Kerrville, Texas; Lisa Teutsch, Lubbock, Texas; Terrell Cantrell, Sachse, Texas; Gayla M. (David) Buxkemper, Ransom Canyon, Texas; Reagan (John) L. Hollis; Robin (Larry) L. Gordon; 25 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, six nephews and nieces and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents, Claude L. Ricks, Sr. and Thelma C. (Smith) Ricks; son, David G. Ricks; wife, Patricia A. (Baker) Ricks Voss; wife, Wanda G. (Clark) Ricks Frazier & wife, Donna G. (Fitzgerald) Cantrell Ricks.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00pm, January 5, 2020 at Foust and Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 11:00am, January 6, 2020 at Foust and Son Funeral Home.
Burial will be 2:00pm at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019