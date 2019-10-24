|
|
Lubbock- Services for Claudia Oswalt, 78, of Lubbock, TX, will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, October 25,2019, in the Abernathy Church of Christ with Bill Young officiating.Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy. The Oswalt family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Claudia died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Lubbock.
She was born November 21, 1940 in Lubbock to Claud C. and Opal Pearl (Royal) Shipman. She graduated Abernathy High School in 1959 where she was drum major for the band.She married Jerry K. Oswalt, March 27, 1959 in Abernathy. She was an immaculate housekeeper, gardener, dresser and cook, andwas known for her pastries. Claudia was a member of the Church of Christ. Shesang in the Abernathy Community Choir for weddings and many funerals. After their retirement in 2005, they moved to Lubbock and Jerry and Claudia, both, were employed by car dealerships, driving and delivering cars.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Wilson, November 7, 2015, and a sister, June Lambert, July 17, 2011.
She is survived by her husband JerryOswalt of Lubbock, 2 children, Jeff Oswalt and wife Angie andDebby Tullis and husband Rodney all of Lubbock, 9grandchildren, Ross Tullis, Meredith Vitek, Rusty Tullis, Jeremy Oswalt, Taylor Oswalt, Walt Oswalt, Phillip Wilson,Jennifer Neffendorf and Meg Ratheal and 14 great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Children's Home of Lubbock, P. O. Box 2824, Lubbock, TX 79408 or to the Texas Boys Ranch, P. O. Box 5665, Lubbock, TX 79408.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019