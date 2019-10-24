|
Lubbock- Claudie "Claud" Phillips passed away on October 22, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 84 years at 11:00 am on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Monterey Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Claudie "Claud" Phillips was born on November 14, 1934, to Harvel and Bertie Phillips in Tahoka, Texas. Claudie married Barber "Jane" Willis Phillips on May 18, 1956, in at Asbury Methodist Church in Lubbock, Texas. Claud graduated from high school in Wilson, Texas, and served in the Army National Guard for nine years. He earned an associate's degree in Fire Technology.
Claudie joined the Lubbock Fire Department in 1961. He received an associate degree from South Plains College in Fire Technology. After promoting through the ranks, Claud retired as Deputy Chief of Operations in 1990. He moved to Pampa, Texas, where he was Fire Chief for eight years. Claudie also served with South Plains Lions Club for many years. Claudie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many. He loved his Lord and Savior and was a charter member at Monterey Baptist Church. He loved to fish and spend time with family and friends. He will be missed by many who knew him.
The loving care Claudie received at the Bee Hive Assisted Living is so very appreciated.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tim; his grandson Chase; his mother; dad; sister Juana; and brother Clarence.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Jane of Lubbock; his son Craig and wife Lisa; grandchildren Chelsea and husband Cody Bounds, Payton Phillips, Garrett and wife Amber Phillips, Caison and wife Telia Phillips, Macy Phillips, and Micah Stevens, and 4 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins
The family of Claudie "Claud" Phillips has designated the Monterey Baptist Church Missions Fund, 3601 50th Street, Lubbock 79413 or to Beyond Faith Hospice of Lubbock, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019