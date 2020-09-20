Slaton- Claudine "Tammy" Coon 75, of Slaton, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.



Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church in Slaton. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton. Due to social distancing and seating on every other pew, seating is limited. Mask are required in the church.



Claudine was born on December 14, 1944 in Matador, Texas to Claud and Florence Edwards. She married Doyle Coon on March 18, 1967 in Altus, Oklahoma. Doyle preceded her in death in June of 2004. Claudine and Doyle made their home in Slaton. She was a homemaker and loving mother to her two boys. She also spent 25 years as a babysitter, molding the minds and loving the Englund, Hopper, Miller, and King children. Claudine was influenced by them as well.



She was also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Billy Edwards, Claud Garland Edwards Jr, Henry Lee Edwards, and Tubby Bill Edwards; her sisters, Dessa Mae Wallace, LaRue Russell, and PamaLou Sullivan.



Claudine is survived by her sons, Phillip Slough and Brenda of Kansas, Oklahoma and Dewayne Coon and Shannon Weighill of Slaton; her granddaughters, Amanda Wich and Nathan of Colorado Springs, Co, Jessica Fickey and Adam of College Station, Alyssa Slough of Rogers, Arkansas, and Breanna Coon of Slaton; her grandsons, Trey Kochis and Zack Kochis of Slaton; her great-grandchildren Logan Wright of Colorado Springs, Co, and Olivia, Ava and Jude Fickey of College Station; her sister, Darlene Edwards Hagle of Throckmorton; and her brother Jesse H. Edwards and Susie of Lubbock.



Family suggest memorials to The Children's Home of Lubbock, 4404 Idalou Road, Lubbock, Texas 79403.



