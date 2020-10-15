Lubbock- Claymon Harmon McCutcheon, 85, of Lubbock passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born July 1, 1935 in Hollis, Oklahoma to James and Mary (Carpenter) McCutcheon. He grew up in Sundown, graduating in 1953. After graduating, Claymon worked as a tool pusher in the oil field for two years. On June 15, 1955 he married Martha Burke in Corsicana, Texas. The couple later made their home in Dell City, Texas where he worked as truck driver, later owning the local lumber yard. In 1972 he served as the Deputy Sheriff for Hudspeth County, becoming Sheriff in 1974, retiring on December 31, 1980. The couple moved to Lubbock in January of 1981 where he began working as the maintenance supervisor at the Lubbock State School. He retired, again, in August of 1997.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of more than 65 years, Martha; children, Carla Lewis and husband Clay of Plainview, Gene McCutcheon and wife Nancy of Arlington, and Jack McCutcheon and wife Judy of Lubbock; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Claymon was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Anita Kay Macha.
A come-and-go visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Venue on Broadway with the family receiving friends 6-8 p.m. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Venue on Broadway with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Guests will be required to wear face coverings and services can be viewed live at www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com
.