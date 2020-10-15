1/1
Claymon McCutcheon
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claymon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Claymon Harmon McCutcheon, 85, of Lubbock passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born July 1, 1935 in Hollis, Oklahoma to James and Mary (Carpenter) McCutcheon. He grew up in Sundown, graduating in 1953. After graduating, Claymon worked as a tool pusher in the oil field for two years. On June 15, 1955 he married Martha Burke in Corsicana, Texas. The couple later made their home in Dell City, Texas where he worked as truck driver, later owning the local lumber yard. In 1972 he served as the Deputy Sheriff for Hudspeth County, becoming Sheriff in 1974, retiring on December 31, 1980. The couple moved to Lubbock in January of 1981 where he began working as the maintenance supervisor at the Lubbock State School. He retired, again, in August of 1997.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of more than 65 years, Martha; children, Carla Lewis and husband Clay of Plainview, Gene McCutcheon and wife Nancy of Arlington, and Jack McCutcheon and wife Judy of Lubbock; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Claymon was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Anita Kay Macha.

A come-and-go visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Venue on Broadway with the family receiving friends 6-8 p.m. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Venue on Broadway with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Guests will be required to wear face coverings and services can be viewed live at www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved