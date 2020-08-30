1/1
CLAYTON ALLEN BRADLEY Sr.
{ "" }
LUBBOCK- A celebration of the life of Clayton Allen Bradley, Sr., 79, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. Viewing will be come and go from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. In order to maintain a safe come and go viewing, we ask to limit groups to three or less at a time. Please celebrate the life of Clayton by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.

Clayton passed away August 28, 2020. He was born November 15, 1940 in Crescent , OK to Bryant and Mabel Bradley. He graduated from Caruthers High School in 1958. He served in the United States Air Force from 1958 until 1981, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He married Margaret Colburn on April 16, 1960. Clayton was a member of Redeemer Church of Lubbock.

Loved ones include spouse Margaret Bradley; son, Clayton Allen Bradley, Jr. and wife, Jennifer; son, Dan Bradley and wife, Jenifer; grandchildren, Chelsea Bradley and husband, William, Jonathan Bradley, Caleb Bradley, Matthew Bradley, Sophia Bradley, Clay Bradley and Rachael Marie Bradley; great grandchild, Charlotte McCandless; numerous nieces and nephews.

Clayton Bradley Sr. will be remembered as a faithful and loving husband of over 60 years;a terrific father to his two sons, and a wonderful Grandfather to his many grandchildren and great granddaughter.

His many passions included photography,NASCAR, career military, And he raced motorcycles and dirt track modified race cars.

He was a strong, quiet man, who fiercely loved, served, and provided for his family and community faithfully his entire life.

He will be greatly missed by his family and all he knew.





Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
