LUBBOCK- A celebration of the life of Clayton Allen Bradley, Sr., 79, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. Viewing will be come and go from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. In order to maintain a safe come and go viewing, we ask to limit groups to three or less at a time. Please celebrate the life of Clayton by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com
. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.
Clayton passed away August 28, 2020. He was born November 15, 1940 in Crescent , OK to Bryant and Mabel Bradley. He graduated from Caruthers High School in 1958. He served in the United States Air Force from 1958 until 1981, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He married Margaret Colburn on April 16, 1960. Clayton was a member of Redeemer Church of Lubbock.
Loved ones include spouse Margaret Bradley; son, Clayton Allen Bradley, Jr. and wife, Jennifer; son, Dan Bradley and wife, Jenifer; grandchildren, Chelsea Bradley and husband, William, Jonathan Bradley, Caleb Bradley, Matthew Bradley, Sophia Bradley, Clay Bradley and Rachael Marie Bradley; great grandchild, Charlotte McCandless; numerous nieces and nephews.
Clayton Bradley Sr. will be remembered as a faithful and loving husband of over 60 years;a terrific father to his two sons, and a wonderful Grandfather to his many grandchildren and great granddaughter.
His many passions included photography,NASCAR, career military, And he raced motorcycles and dirt track modified race cars.
He was a strong, quiet man, who fiercely loved, served, and provided for his family and community faithfully his entire life.
He will be greatly missed by his family and all he knew.