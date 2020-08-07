1/1
Clemeta DeJuan Poynter
1948 - 2020
Lubbock- Clemeta D. Poynter, 72, of Lubbock, TX. Passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Clemeta was born on July 9, 1948 to Floyd and Dorothy Redden in Sweetwater, TX. There was nothing that Clemeta held close to her heart than her family and her faith. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of The First Baptist Church in Midland, TX. She was married to Rylan Millett for 28 years and helped him start churches in New Mexico and Texas. She was a preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Dorothy Redden and sister Patricia Ann Stracener. Clemeta is surround by her children, Christopher and Kelly Millett of Altamonte Springs, FL., Melissa and Bob Butler of Belmont, MA., Matthew and Collette Millett of Hoschton, GA., and Greta Millett of Lubbock, TX., and her grandchildren Allison, Kyle, Corey, Mandy, Brenton, Noah, Julie and Caleb. Family will receive friends at Resthaven Funeral home for a celebration of life on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Clemeta Poynter, in leu of flowers the family requests donations to: Maranatha Baptist Church Missions fund, 1505 West Pine Lodge Road, Roswell, NM. 88201 Guadalupe Eco. Services Genesis 1502 Erskine Thrift Store, Lubbock, TX. 79416 Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
