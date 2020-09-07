1/1
Cleto Galindo "Mickey" Barrera
1948 - 2020
Lubbock- Cleto "Mickey" Barrera, 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior in his home on September 3, 2020. He was born January 31, 1948 in Big Spring, Texas to Cleto and Manuela Barrera. Mickey married Pristinia L. Barrera on February 12, 1966, and they shared 49 years together. He was a highly skilled painter and taught his sons the trade. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Mickey will be remembered for being a huge Texas Longhorn fan, the stories he would share, and the love he had for his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, western movies, and family gatherings. Mickey was a wonderful father and is deeply loved by his family.

Mickey is survived by his children Cecil (Crystal) Barrera, Alisha (Tony) DeLaCruz, Mickey (Elizabeth) Barrera, Alexandria (Jesus) Acevedo; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and his sister Rosa (Noah) Abreo.

Mickey is preceded in death by his wife Pristinia Barrera, his daughter Sylvia Barrera, his parents Cleto and Manuela Barrera, his sisters Elisa Peralez and Alice Cisneros, and his brothers Elias Barrera and Joe "Damas" Barrera.

Visitation will begin Sunday, September 6 at Guajardo Funeral Chapels from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. and continue Monday, September 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Holy Rosary will be prayed Monday evening at 7:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 8 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
SEP
7
Rosary
07:00 PM
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
SEP
8
Burial
Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
