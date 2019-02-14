Home

Clifford Lee Oages


Clifford Lee Oages Obituary
Tahoka- 57, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Clifford was born on October 19, 1961 to Janie Mitchell and C.L. Oages in Tahoka, TX. He graduated from Tahoka High School where he was a star athlete in football, basketball, and track. Upon graduating from High School he played college football for the University of Houston. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and L.A. Lakers' fan. Clifford leaves to cherish his memory; wife, Linda Oages; 3 daughters, Kirsten Tillman, Shelia Davis, and LaToya Harris; honorary daughter, Porscha Price; 4 sons, JaVaen Tillman, Patrick Davis, Larry Davis, and Clifford Oages, Jr.; 3 sisters, Staci McGruder (Harold), Janis Reed, and Katrina White; 1 brother, Willie Mitchell (Shelia); 1 aunt, Wanda Jackson; a host of grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Tahoka, TX. Interment will follow at Nevels Cemetery, Tahoka, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
