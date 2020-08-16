Lubbock- The family of Clifton W. Meyers will celebrate his life of 63 years at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Friday, August 10, 2020, from complications related to Parkinson's disease. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.