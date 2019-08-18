|
|
Lubbock- Clovis Meers Ward was born near Manchester, Red River County, Texas on April 7, 1928. He passed peacefully from this world at his home on August 15, 2019 in the presence of family.
He was the fifth of thirteen children, born to Joseph Clement Ward and Obera (Eitel) Ward. He worked on the family farm and received a basic education in the rural area schools. Clovis served in the United States Army from 1946 until he was Honorably Discharged in January of 1949.
That year, he met Teddie Jo May. The couple married on December 3, 1949. From this union, three children were born. Clovis worked at Brandon and Clark for over fifty years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Teddie in 2009; son, Michael in 2014 as well as parents, and all siblings, except one sister.
Survived by his son, Randall and wife Pat; daughter, Deborah and husband Roy; daughter-in-law, Cathy; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and his sister, Connie.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel, family will receive guests one hour prior to service.
Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019