Lubbock- Herbert Clyde Bearden, 93, entered the arms of his Heavenly Father on September 25, 2019. Clyde was born in Scurry, County, Texas, on July 9, 1926, the second son of Leonard F. and Ona Ruby Light Bearden. He attended school in Snyder, graduating in 1943. After working on his grandmother's farm, Clyde went to the army in March, 1945. During World War II, he served 21 months in Korea in a military government unit, as part of the army of occupation of Korea, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. Clyde attended Texas Tech University from 1947 to 1950, earning a degree in Agronomy and Range Management. He returned to Tech and earned a master's degree in Elementary Education in 1965. He received his library certification from the University of North Texas in 1968. Clyde was employed by Lubbock Independent School District for 28 years, first as a teacher at Hodges Elementary, then as librarian at Carroll Thompson Junior High. He retired in 1990 as the librarian at Coronado High School. He joined Highland Baptist Church in 1962 and served as Sunday School teacher, deacon (ordained in 1974) and trustee (35 years). Clyde also held memberships at VFW Post 2466 and American Legion Post 0345. Clyde married Wanda Mae Rhine on November 26, 1953. She preceded him in death on September 28, 2009. He was also preceded in death by his parents and five brothers - Frank, Olin, Lowell, Ronald, and Robert, and great-grandson, Harrison Joshua Carter on April 26, 2018. He is survived by son David and his wife, Kerry; daughter Jenne Finke and her husband, Tom; grandchildren Aaron Bearden and wife Rachel; Cheryl Callon and husband, Craig; Abby Carter and husband, Josh; Kimberly Finke, and two great-grandaughers - Vera Dei Callon and Maylee Grace Bearden. Visitation will be Friday, September 27, at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park, from 6-8 pm. Graveside services will be held, Saturday, September 28, at 1:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm at Highland Baptist Church, 4316 34th Lubbock, Texas, 79410. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Highland Baptist Church or to . The family would like to thank the staff at The Legacy of the South Plains for their patience, compassion, and loving care.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019