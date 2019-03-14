Home

Wilson's Funeral Directors & Cemetery
920 Hwy 62/82
Wolfforth, TX 79382
(806) 866-4800
Clyde Donald Gamble


Clyde Donald Gamble Obituary
Lubbock- Clyde D. Gamble, 100, was born December 5, 1918 in Fannin County, Texas to the late Jesse and Bessie (Hughes) Gamble. Clyde attended school in Meadow, Tx and married Martha Chesshir on December 24, 1937. They had 4 children: Joe Don, Benny, Eddie and Charlotte. He was employed for many years with the U.S. Postal Service having served as a carrier in Lubbock and later as Postmaster in Wolfforth & Meadow. He was also engaged in farming. Clyde was a veteran of World War II, proudly serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. He had a great love for God, family, country and friends.

Clyde went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha, parents, sons: Benny & Eddie Gamble, granddaughter: Jamie Gamble Besse, sister, Audrey Payne, & a brother, J.L. Gamble.

Those left to cherish his memories are his son, Joe Don (Jane) Gamble, daughter: Charlotte Johnston, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, & a sisters-in-law: Lina Gamble & Zona (Jimmy) Christopher.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 7pm Friday March 15, 2019 at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Chapel in Wolfforth. Services will be 2:00pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the same chapel with Lance Bowman of Kings Ridge Church of Christ officiating. Entombment will follow in Wilsons' Funeral Directors Cemetery in Wolfforth.

logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
