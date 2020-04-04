Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Clyde Keith Price


1936 - 2020
Clyde Keith Price Obituary
Lubbock- Keith Price passed away on April 1, 2020. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. We will celebrate his life of 83 years today, April 3. 2020, at Morton Memorial Cemetery. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
