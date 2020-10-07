Lubbock- The family of Clydell Hoffman will celebrate her life of 87 years at 10:00 am on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
