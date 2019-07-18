Lubbock- Colby Garrett McClellan passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his 33 years of life at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Southcrest Baptist Church. A tribute of Colby Garrett McClellan's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



Colby Garrett McClellan was born on October 25, 1985, to Mike McClellan and Twyla "Rene" Kimbler Bell in Lubbock, Texas. Colby married Heather Kettering McClellan in August of 2013, at First United Methodist Church in Lubbock, Texas.



Survivors include his wife, Heather Ruth McClellan; son, Levi Garrett McClellan; father, Mike L. McClellan; mother, Rene Bell and husband, Jim; siblings, Barkley Keith McClellan, Landon Michael McClellan and wife, Tyka; Ryan Bell and wife, Amy; Christian "CJ" Bell and wife, Nicole; maternal grandparents, Keith Kimbler and wife, Chris; niece, Zoey Bell; nephew, Cole Wallace; brother-in-law, Aaron Kettering and wife, Kara; mother-in-law, Jenny Kettering; father-in-law, David Kettering and wife, Dartha and numerous extended family and friends.



The family of Colby Garrett McClellan asks that in lieu of flowers, those who are willing and able, donate blood to their local blood bank in his memory. Donations may also be made to an account set up to benefit Levi. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019