Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Southcrest Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Colby McClellan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colby Garrett McClellan


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colby Garrett McClellan Obituary
Lubbock- Colby Garrett McClellan passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his 33 years of life at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Southcrest Baptist Church. A tribute of Colby Garrett McClellan's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

Colby Garrett McClellan was born on October 25, 1985, to Mike McClellan and Twyla "Rene" Kimbler Bell in Lubbock, Texas. Colby married Heather Kettering McClellan in August of 2013, at First United Methodist Church in Lubbock, Texas.

Survivors include his wife, Heather Ruth McClellan; son, Levi Garrett McClellan; father, Mike L. McClellan; mother, Rene Bell and husband, Jim; siblings, Barkley Keith McClellan, Landon Michael McClellan and wife, Tyka; Ryan Bell and wife, Amy; Christian "CJ" Bell and wife, Nicole; maternal grandparents, Keith Kimbler and wife, Chris; niece, Zoey Bell; nephew, Cole Wallace; brother-in-law, Aaron Kettering and wife, Kara; mother-in-law, Jenny Kettering; father-in-law, David Kettering and wife, Dartha and numerous extended family and friends.

The family of Colby Garrett McClellan asks that in lieu of flowers, those who are willing and able, donate blood to their local blood bank in his memory. Donations may also be made to an account set up to benefit Levi.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now