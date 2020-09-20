Shallowater- Coleman Lee Hardin - grandfather, father, husband, brother, friend, joined his Lord and Savior on September 16, 2020. Coleman was born on June 5, 1949 in Lubbock, Texas to Betty Morris and A.Z. Hardin. He married Janet Clemments on August 26, 1971. Coleman served in the United States Navy from 1967-1971 in Korea and Vietnam. He then became a carpenter, focusing on trim and cabinets. He was a perfectionist in his skill. He enjoyed all things history and westerns, working on and learning about computers, and was a car/truck and gun enthusiast. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother Lee Roy Hardin, son-in-law Roland Rosas, step-mother Wilda, and step-brother George Daniels. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janet; daughter, Holly Rosas of Shallowater, grandson and granddaughter-in-law Anthony and Caroline Rosas of Lubbock, granddaughter Amber Rosas of Shallowater; three sisters, Myra and her husband Al of Vallecito, Colorado, Nona Green and Becky Nall of Lubbock; mother-in-law Melba Clemments of Lubbock, sister-in-law Cynthia Ann Casteel of Lubbock, brother-in-law Benny Clemments of Wylie, Texas, step-sister and her husband Gloria and Rex Martin of Lubbock, step-brother Alfred Daniels of Edmond, Oklahoma, and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1 - 3 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:30 am at Resthaven Memorial Park. The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Lubbock.