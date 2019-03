Lubbock- Collete Mary Hacken passed away February 5, 2019. She was born February 4, 1944 in St. Peter, Minesotta to Joseph and Alice Kachelmeier. She graduated from Saint Marys School of Nursing on June 21, 1964 and retired from St. Croix Falls Regional Medical Center where she met her husband Jerry (Gerald) Hacken and they blended their two families. She held many positions from Charge Nurse to ER Nurse. She had a passion for serving her patients and the Catholic Church and gave selflessly of her time. Colette loved to paint, crochet and take pictures of the many places her and Jerry traveled to. Colette will be missed by the many people who's lives she touched but especially by her family, Son Michael (Brenda) granddaughter Rissa Brown (Darby) great granddaughter Rylee and Catherine, great grandsons Caleb and Jude and granddaughter Taylor Berg: Daughter Nicole (Jeff), granddaughter Renee Allen, great granddaughters Madisyn and Isabel, and grandson Justin Allen (Billie Jo); Daughter, Mary Berg: Stepson Dennis Hacken granddaughter Rowan Schaps (Nick);Stepdaughter Linda Rademacher (Michael), grandsons Jacob (Caitlyn), Joseph and granddaughter Jessica; Stepdaughter Jenalisa Meyer (Dan), granddaughter Katie Pluff and grandson Nick Pluff.



A vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019