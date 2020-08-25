Austin, Formerly of Lubbock- Colleen "Toni" Roberts, 95, of Austin and formerly of Lubbock, passed from this life on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born October 4, 1924 to Margaret Lee and Charles Walter Moore in Garden Valley, Texas. She was raised in Quanah, Texas and graduated from Quanah High School in 1941. She attended Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha, Oklahoma in 1942 - 1943. She moved to Childress, Texas, where she met Evan Roberts, her husband of 65 years. They were married on September 29, 1944 in Childress. She spent most of her adult life in Lubbock and was an active member of the Lubbock Women's Club, the Heritage Study Club, the Lubbock Symphony Guild, and the Lubbock Art Association. She was a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Evan, on June 14, 2009.
Toni is survived by a son, Charles Evan Roberts and wife, Lila, and a daughter Margaret Ann Arnold. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jeff Roberts and fiancee, Christy, Tyler Roberts and wife, Shellee, Holly Gillis and husband, Dan, and Sarah Pentony. She had four great-grandchildren, Madeline Roberts, Garon Gillis, Colin Gillis and Evan Pentony.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at a graveside service at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com
for more information.
Memorials may be sent to the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lubbock or Hospice Austin.