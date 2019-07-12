|
Lubbock- Annie Colleen Sturgeon, 95, of Lubbock, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 8, 2019. Colleen Sturgeon, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother was born March 2, 1924 in Sudan, Texas to Morris Daniel and Annie Belle Cocharan Long. She went to Ysleta High School in El Paso, Texas and was on the Varsity Softball Team. She worked at Safeway grocery store and became the youngest manager at the time. She met O.V. Sturgeon, the love of her life, while he was stationed at Biggs Air Field during World War II. They were married in October of 1945. After the war, they moved to Lubbock where she lived for 70 years. Colleen loved playing card games and was an expert bridge player and belonged to numerous clubs. She was a marvelous cook who enjoyed sporting events, spending summers in Ruidoso, and adored family and friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church and spent much of her time reading her Bible and praying for others. Many people would call her to pray for their loved ones. Left to cherish her memory is O.V. Sturgeon Jr. of Lubbock, Don Sturgeon and wife Mitzi of Wolfforth, daughter D'Ann Davis and husband Brian of Abilene, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Bobby Long of El Paso, and several nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband, a daughter-in-law, Mary Sturgeon, 4 sisters and 1 brother. Memorial contributions may be made to Hendrick Hospice in Abilene or UMC Hospice in Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 12 to July 13, 2019