Lubbock- Collins Ann Lindsey passed peacefully in the arms of her Daddy and Mommy on February 15, 2019.

She was born at 3:06 pm and met the arms of Jesus at 3:44 pm.

Collins is the daughter of Reid and Sarah Lindsey of Lubbock.

She is survived by 5 siblings, Rylann, Pierce, Sutton, Rylann and Cade, all at home.

Her paternal grandparents are Roger & Amy Lindsey of Lubbock; and maternal grandparents, Mike & Susan Combs of Lubbock. She is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins who loved her very much.

A private family graveside service will take place at Slaton Cemetery at 4:00 pm on February 20, 2019.

Collins gave us a lifetime of love during her short time on Earth.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
